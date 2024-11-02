Browns, 49ers Could Partner Up For Major Trade
It's looking more and more like the Cleveland Browns are going to move edge rusher Za'Darius Smith before the NFL trade deadline. It's just a matter of where he ends up.
We have already heard teams like the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles pegged as potential destinations, but now, another club has been tabbed as a possible landing spot: the San Francisco 49ers.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently published a piece on the 10 players most likely to be dealt before Nov. 5, and not surprisingly, Smith's name was front and center.
In his write up for Smith, he mentioned the 49ers as trade suitors.
"Smith has been a valuable seasoned presence opposite Myles Garrett and has some scheme versatility from his days with the Packers and Ravens," Iyer wrote. "The Lions or 49ers should try to make this happen to boost their NFC chances."
Smith has been playing very well thus far in 2024, having already logged 22 tackles and five sacks through the Browns' first eight games.
To put that into context, Smith posted 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks all of last season.
The 32-year-old is in the final year of his deal, so it would absolutely make sense for Cleveland to trade him now before likely losing him for nothing in free agency.
Smith is a three-time Pro Bowler with three double-digit sack campaigns under his belt, most recently achieving the feat with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.
We'll see if—or when—the Browns decide to move the star pass rusher.