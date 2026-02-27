Browns Second-Round NFL Draft Prospects Who Could Be Day One Starters in Cleveland

Last draft, the Cleveland Browns were able to find two high quality starters in the second round in both linebacker Carson Schwesinger and running back Quinshon Judkins.

Schwesinger developed into the team’s play caller and Defensive Rookie of the Year, while Judkins was one of the league’s most electric rookie backs who flashed plenty of potential despite a season-ending injury late in the year.

Now Cleveland will try to have that same level of success in the second round. Here are three projected second rounders who could be day one starters in Cleveland.

Emmanuel Pregnon, G

With Joel Bitonio still mulling his retirement and Wyatt Teller likely departing in free agency, Cleveland needs to bring in some guards. The only one actively on the roster for next season is Zak Zinter, who has been a consistent healthy scratch in his career so far.

Pregnon is a brute and extremely ready interior lineman from Oregon. He’ll be an older rookie, but is expected to be a day one starter for any team in the league.

He’s big, strong, has great hand placement and can pancake anyone. He showed a tendency to be lazy at times in college, giving up on his assignment after a whiff and often overcompensates in the run game to try and gain an advantage.

These are cleanable things with the right coaching. He’s an incredible pass blocker who typically can dominate anyone in the run game. He’d not only be a day one starter in Cleveland, but he’d likely become a leader among the offensive lineman right away.

Peter Woods, DT

After Maliek Collins went down with an injury, Cleveland’s run defense took a major hit. The team remained solid rushing the passer, but the defensive line clearly needed another body who could help eat blocks in the run game.

That’s Woods’ specialty. He’s a slightly undersized defensive lineman from Clemson who has elite block shedding and a knack at finding the ball carrier.

He’s powerful and explosive and fights through blocks consistently to make plays. He needs to fill out his frame in the NFl, but he has a strong enough base to recover even when he gets beat and driven back initially.

He doesn’t have a solid pass move, but Cleveland has Mike Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington who can sub in for third downs and obvious pass rush situations.

Woods, who had 30 tackles last season, would be an immediate upgrade to the defensive line. Mason Graham and Woods would keep the position secured for the next five or more years.

Antonio Williams, WR

A star wideout at Clemson, Williams possesses some of the best route running ability of this draft class.

He doesn’t have top speed, though he’ll try to disprove that at the NFl combine, but he still has an ability to be “slippery” during run after catch chances. He knows how to make a man miss and get extra yards.

He’s got good size and strength, strong hands, and an ability to win jump balls.

He missed a couple games with injury with Clemson this year, finishing the year with 55 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. The year before he played in 14 games and had over 900 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Cleveland will be looking to retool their wide receiver room this offseason, and Williams could provide the team with solid play from the slot with Jerry Jeudy and a potential wide receiver in the first round.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns coverage: