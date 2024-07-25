Cleveland Browns Secondary Ranked No. 1 By Football Analyst
The Cleveland Browns defense has been getting plenty of recognition this offseason after being in the conversation for No. 1 defense in the NFL last season. In fact, they were No. 1 in several defensive categories including least yards allowed. Every single level of the defense contributed to the success as a unit last year.
Not long after NFL analyst Warren Sharp and his team ranked the Browns as the No. 1 front seven in the league headed into the 2024 season, they put the Browns secondary at No. 1 as well.
The rest of the top five consisted of No. 2 New York Jets, No. 3 Miami Dolphins, No. 4 Chicago Bears, No. 5 Dallas Cowboys. As for the rest of the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens sit just outside the top five at No. 6, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 18 and the Cincinnati Bengals are near the end of the list at No. 25.
Here is the explanation on how the Browns earned the top spot:
"Cleveland's secondary was a unanimous choice as the league's top unit. The majority of the depth chart returns from a unit that allowed just 6.4 yards per attempt when the front seven failed to generate pressure, the league third-best rate," wrote Ryan McCrystal on the Sharp Football Analysis website.
In other words, Cleveland was not just the choice for No. 1 but it wasn't even that close.
Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II are a dominant trio in heavy man coverage schemes. Not only will this group look to make life difficult on opposing receivers once again but they will try to reinforce the notion that they are the best cornerback group in the NFL. As for who their backups will be on the 53-man roster, Cameron Mitchell, Justin Hardee, Kahlef Hailassie, Myles Harden and Tony Brown II will be competing for spots.
At safety, the Browns have five talented players. Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill are once again projected to be the starters, while Rodney McLeod Jr. adds an additional veteran presence in the room in what he says will be his last NFL season. Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell offer additional support as depth.
Last season, the safeties were a little banged up, which meant Hickman and Bell played significant time in the later half of the season. Both were ready when called upon and performed well. It is hard to have many questions about the five safeties because they can all play at a high level.
As training camp gets going, the secondary will once again look to make life difficult on the offense in seven-on-seven drills. They were certainly getting the better of the offense in OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
With Warren Sharp's team ranking both the front seven and secondary at No. 1 in their rankings, it is obvious that makes the Cleveland Browns the best overall defense in their eyes. Now the Browns get to run out there and prove what many believe after last season.