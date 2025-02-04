Browns Send Key Defender to 49ers in Tempting Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Browns may have to make some trades this NFL offseason, and that goes beyond potentially dealing Myles Garrett.
There are numerous Browns players who could represent viable trade candidates in the coming months, and one of them is cornerback Greg Newsome II.
Newsome has been floated as a possible trade piece multiple times over the last year, and now, the time may have finally come for Cleveland to move him.
The 24-year-old is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, and with the Browns having already paid Denzel Ward, it may benefit them to trade Newsome.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has invented a trade proposal in which Cleveland would send Newsome to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-round draft pick, which would actually comprise a pretty solid return for the Browns.
"Meanwhile, the Browns have a decision to make with their cornerback room. They have Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson and Greg Newsome. All three have been good, but paying all three of them probably isn't feasible," Ballentine wrote. "Newsome was the odd man out this year. He played fewer snaps and was mostly deployed in the slot. The Browns would be wise to move him for a draft pick and San Francisco could give him an opportunity to playing on the outside again."
Yes, Cleveland did originally use a first-round pick on Newsome back in 2022, but he struggled this past season, finishing with 27 tackles, one interception and five passes defended in 13 games. He also logged a 52.2 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
If the Browns can manage to secure a third-rounder in exchange for Newsome, they should absolutely pull the trigger.