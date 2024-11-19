Browns Shake Up Roster Before Steelers Matchup
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and in the process, they just made a couple of roster moves.
First, the Browns placed offensive tackle Dawand Jones on the injured reserve list after he suffered a season-ending leg injury during the team's loss to the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, the team has announced.
As a corresponding move, Cleveland signed fellow tackle Geron Christian to its active roster. The Browns poached Christian from the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad. It will mark his second stint with the club.
So ends a very disappointing season for Jones, who entered 2024 with high expectations after a strong showing in nine relief starts last year.
The 23-year-old ends the campaign laying claim to a rather ugly 46.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, indicating his struggles throughout the season.
There is definitely still hope for Jones moving forward, and with Jedrick Wills set to hit free agency and Jack Conklin representing a potential trade candidate heading into the offseason, he will surely be a big part of Cleveland's offensive line plans for 2025.
But that doesn't make his performance this year any less underwhelming.
Meanwhile, Christian is in the middle of his seventh NFL season. He was originally selected by Washington in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Louisville product has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans in addition to the Commanders, Browns and Rams.
Christian, has made 25 starts throughout his NFL tenure, so he has plenty of experience.