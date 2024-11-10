Browns Should Consider Targeting Cowboys' QB
The Cleveland Browns have a very tough situation at the quarterback position looking ahead to the future. Deshaun Watson is obviously not the guy for the team, but the unfortunate fact is that the Browns still owe him a lot of money for the next two years.
Many fans and analysts believe that the team will target a new quarterback with their expected early pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there are other positions that they could use help with as well.
Could Cleveland consider the idea of signing or trading for a quarterback with youth on his side?
Justin Fields is a name that has come up as a potential target. That would be one very intriguing route to go and might give them a long-term option as well.
Another intriguing option if the Browns choose to go that route could be pursuing current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance.
Lance is scheduled to hit free agency this offseason and he would not be a "break the bank" kind of option. In fact, he would be much cheaper than drafting a quarterback high in the draft.
Not long ago, Lance was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was expected to develop into a star, but never got the chance. An injury derailed the early stage of his career and he hasn't been able to get on the field since.
At 24 years old, Lance is still young and could offer a team like Cleveland a long-term future. If he can develop and reach his full potential, he would be a legitimate franchise quarterback.
Throughout his career to this point, Lance has played in just eight games. He has completed 54.9 percent of his pass attempts for 797 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Lance has also picked up 235 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Granted, it isn't a big enough sample size to make any kind of judgement on him. However, the numbers weren't horrible in the limited playing time he has received.
Making the move to sign Lance might not turn into anything for the Browns. He might end up sitting the bench and not being any kind of answer.
All of that being said, if Cleveland wants to bring in a quarterback who is young and has had potential, Lance would be worth taking a look at.