Cleveland Browns Sign Former Last Chance U Star

Cleveland Browns have added a linebacker that appeared on Last Chance U to the team.

If you have ever watched the Netflix series Last Chance U, you probably recognize the name, Dakota Allen. Allen was signed by the Cleveland Browns today, per the team.

Allen is a linebacker that played for Texas Tech at the college level, after spending some time at East Mississippi Community College, a JUCO school that was the focal point of a season on Last Chance U.

Since arriving in the NFL, Allen has appeared in 32 games over three seasons and has recorded three starts. Allen was drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, never playing a snap for the team.

In 2019, Allen played in three games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, then two games for the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen returned to the Jaguars in 2020, where he appeared in 27 games between the last two seasons.

So far in his NFL career, Allen has recorded 28 tackles and a forced fumble. Allen is a linebacker that will have aspirations to make the Browns’ team, but it won’t be easy. If Allen does not make the team, the practice squad could be an option.

