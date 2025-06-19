Cleveland Browns Sign UFL Leading Tight End
With the second UFL season officially in the books, standout athletes from the spring football league are now accepting opportunities for offseason tryouts with NFL teams. The Cleveland Browns are reportedly the latest team to dip into the UFL's player pool.
According to KPRC 2 Houston reporter Aaron Wilson, the team is signing Arlington Renegades tight end Sal Cannella. The former Auburn Tiger led all UFL tight ends in receiving yards this spring, posting a stat line of 44 catches, 474 yards and a touchdown in 10 games.
Cannella went undrafted in 2020, then appeared on offseason rosters for the Miami Dolphins (2021), Green Bay Packers (2022), Seattle Seahawks (2023) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024). However, he has yet to make his regular-season debut or earn a spot on an NFL team's final 53-man roster.
In between his NFL tryouts, Cannella has spent the last four years playing in spring football leagues. He was named to the All-USFL team in 2022 as a member of the New Orleans Breakers, then joined the Renegades in 2023, when his team won the XFL Championship.
Cannella returned to the Renegades in 2024 after the two leagues merged and led the UFL with six receiving touchdowns, also hauling in 56 catches for 496 yards. This spring, Cannella was named to the All-UFL team after finishing sixth in receiving yards.
The 28-year-old tight end stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, and could be a large red zone option for the eventual Browns starting quarterback. It'll be tough for Cannella to earn reps with David Njoku and rookie Harold Fannin Jr. likely to receive the bulk of the targets, but the UFL star will certainly have the opportunity to prove he can be a viable asset to an offense that ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring last season.