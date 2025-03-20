Cleveland Browns Signing Former Bears Second-Round Pick
As the Browns look to improve their offensive line, Cleveland appears to be taking a swing on a free-agent guard who has shown promise.
According to a report from Fox Sports Insider Jordan Schultz on Thursday, the Browns are signing former Bears guard Teven Jenkins. The 27-year-old is 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds.
Jenkins was drafted in the second round by Chicago in 2021, taken with the No. 39 overall pick out of Oklahoma State. In his first four seasons in the league, Jenkins appeared in 45 games and started 38. Fourteen of those starts came in this past season.
According to PFF, Jenkins' 75.4 overall grade in 2024 ranked 18th out of 135 guards. However, Jenkins also had four accepted penalties and four allowed sacks, the latter of which ranked 109th among the league's qualified guards.
The Bears' offensive line allowed quarterback Caleb Williams to be sacked a league-high 68 times in 2024, the third-most in a single season in NFL history. Williams took an average of four sacks per game.
Chicago has completely revamped its offensive line this offseason, acquiring Joe Thuney from the Chiefs and signing Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson. That left Jenkins as the odd man out.
Cleveland gave up the second-most sacks in the NFL last season with 66, so Jenkins' signing could provide overall depth with a chance to strengthen the offensive line as a whole. The Browns also signed offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas at the start of free agency to a two-year, $10 million contract.