Browns Agree to Sign Towering Offensive Lineman to $10 Million Deal
The Cleveland Browns' offensive line was a major issue this past season, as injuries and regression hit the trenches pretty hard.
However, the Browns have made a rather intriguing addition to improve things up front, signing former Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas to a two-year, $10 million contract, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Here is the catch with Lucas: he is absolutely huge.
The 33-year-old stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 327 pounds, definitely make him a towering presence along Cleveland's offensive line.
Lucas played in 14 games and made seven starts for the Commanders in 2024 and was very effective, registering a 74.1 overall grade at Pro Football Focus. He also posted a 79.1 pass-blocking grade.
The Kansas State product went undrafted but eventually landed with the Detroit Lions in 2014, where he spent the first three seasons of his NFL career mainly serving in a backup role.
After his tenure with the Lions, Lucas bounced around quite a bit for a few years, playing for the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears between 2017 and 2019.
Lucas then found a home in Washington in 2020, as he resided in the nation's capital for five seasons, starting 38 of his 76 appearances with the Commanders.
The Browns definitely need a tackle with Jedrick Wills hitting the open market and with Jack Conklin having represented a potential cut candidate for quite some time.
Cleveland does not have a whole lot of cap room, so it was not able to swing one of the top tackles on the market, but Lucas is definitely a solid pickup.
