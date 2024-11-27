Browns Star Explains Why He Got Emotional With Jameis Winston
There's just something romantic about football in the snow.
So much so, that even star running back Nick Chubb – who is as stoic a football player who has ever lived – couldn't help but get emotional during the Cleveland Browns 24-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday.
Quarterback Jameis Winston revealed in a conversation with Browns play-by-play man Andrew Siciliano that even Chubb got swept up in the beautiful scene they were playing in. So much so, that he was even shared those three little words with Winston.
"He's even keel, but he told me he loved me," Winston shared. "He's like, 'Jameis I love you.' And I was just like, 'I love you too Nick!'"
Chubb has apparently said it before, but never like that, according to the veteran QB.
"He hasn't said it in that way before, like, 'Jameis I love you.' I felt it like deep in his heart, like we're making eye contact and I'm getting an 'I love you' from Nick Chubb ... it meant something."
It takes a lot to make Chubb emotional. But the iconic scene of the Browns and Steelers, surrounded by torrential lake effect snow seemed to trigger something in his football loving heart. In typical Nick Chubb fashion, he downplayed the exchange.
"I mean, just that game, what was happening, the environment, the intensity of the
game," he said with a smile. "I don't know. It just kinda happened."
No one would have blame Chubb for having some extra emotions on Thursday night. In the days leading up to the game, Chubb fielded questions about whether or not a matchup with the Steelers came with any added motivation or emotion, considering what happened the last time he played against them.
Back in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign, the four-time Pro Bowler was carted off the field at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh after suffering a gruesome and season-ending knee injury. Week 12 of the 2024 season marked the first time playing against the Browns biggest rivals since the incident. Fittingly, he scored two touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner with a minute to play in regulation.
"Obviously it felt good to get a win against a division opponent, Chubb said. "But other than that, just a regular game. Happy to be back with the boys. Getting a win against a greater rival we got here, but other than that, it just felt good to win."
As for his relationship with Winston, the two are essentially polar opposites. Chubb is reserved and business like. Winston is boisterous and outwardly passionate. If the old saying that opposites attract is true though, maybe that's exactly why Winston is a perfect match for Chubb. He's also been a perfect match for the Browns locker room.
"He has a huge impact," Chubb said of Winston. "He's a special guy. He loves football and that rubs off on all of us. The energy and passion he brings every day, it's like slowly coming into everyone."
Maybe it's Winsotn's infectious attitude that helps Chubb get in touch with his emotions. Or maybe it was just the romantics of a snowy football scene at work. What there's no denying is the brotherly love they share over this game is real.