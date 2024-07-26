Cleveland Browns Star Amari Cooper Reveals Bold Goal for Future
The Cleveland Browns were able to work out a deal to get star wide receiver Amari Cooper back on the field with a restructured contract.
After a short "standoff" between the two sides, Cooper is back and ready to hit the field once again. He will be a massive part of the Browns' hopes of getting back to being serious contenders in the AFC.
Following his new deal with Cleveland, Cooper has spoken out and revealed a bold goal that he has for the future.
Cooper made it clear that he believes in what the Browns are building and that he would like to finish out his NFL career in Cleveland.
At 30 years old, Cooper is beginning the last stage of his prime in the league. He has a very good chance of finishing out his career with the Browns, assuming the two sides can continue working out a long-term deal that would fit the needs of both sides.
During the 2023 season with Cleveland, Cooper showed that he's still among the league's best at the wide receiver position.
Despite a rough quarterback situation due to the injury issues for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, Cooper ended up catching 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. He was a dominant presence and a clear-cut No. 1 option.
Heading into the 2024 campaign, Cleveland will need more of the same.
Hopefully, Watson is finally able to show off why the Browns traded so much to bring him in as the franchise quarterback. If he can revitalize his career, the Cleveland offense has a chance ot be elite.
Cooper is joined by a few other very talented wide receivers. Jerry Jeudy was acquired in a trade during the offseason and both Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman appear primed for big years as well. The Browns also drafted Jamari Thrash, who could be a playmaker in specific situations.
Everything is looking good for Cleveland on the offensive side of the ball. However, they are going to need Cooper to continue performing at a very high level.
That doesn't seem to be an issue and Cooper is hoping to stick around with the Browns for years to come until he decides to hang up the cleats and retire.