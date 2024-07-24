Cleveland Browns Star Nick Chubb Named 'Borderline' Hall of Famer
The Cleveland Browns are hoping to see star running back Nick Chubb make a return to the field early on during the 2024 NFL season.
While there has been no set-in-stone timeline given for Chubb's return, videos have shown him making great progress. Even making a comeback midway through the season would be a massive win after the gruesome knee injury he suffered last season.
Throughout his six-year NFL career, Chubb has consistently been one of the top running backs in the NFL. When healthy, he is nearly unstoppable.
In the 77 career games he has played, Chubb has carried the football 1,238 times for 6,511 yarsd and 48 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an impressive 5.3 yards per carry. In addition to his rushing numbers, Chubb has caught 123 passes for 1,011 yards and four touchdowns.
Chubb has been making a case throughout his career to be a future Hall of Famer. On one new list, he is closing in on that goal.
Total Pro Sports recently named 10 players who are "borderline" Hall of Famers right now. Chubb was on that list at No. 9.
"Nick Chubb burst onto the scene in 2018 when he fell four yards short of eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing in his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns. He went on to have four straight 1,000-yard campaigns but an injury suffered in week two of the 2023 season helped Chubb to only 170 yards on the year. If Chubb can bounce back in the 2024 season and produce as well as he has in the past, the four-time pro-bowler may be back atop the NFL and eventually in the conversation for Canton."
At the pace he has been on, a few more years and Chubb would be a definite Hall of Famer. He has truly been on a historic pace throughout his first six years.
Hopefully, he will be able to get back to the way he was playing before his injury.
Heading into the 2024 season, Chubb is just 28 years old. He still has quite a bit of good football left in the tank. If he can bounce back from the injury and play up to his normal level of production, the Hall of Fame should come his way at some point.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming year has in store for Chubb. He's expected to make a return at some point in the year and the Browns are hoping he can be a huge part of their offensive production.
Expect to see him live up to the hope that Cleveland has in him. He has been one of the hardest workers in the NFL during his career and that isn't going to change.