Cleveland Browns Still Have This Plan in Place for QB Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns are done with two of their three preseason matchups. Looking ahead to next week, the Browns will have one final dress rehearsal against the Seattle Seahawks on the road.
In that game, it has been reported that Deshaun Watson will play. However, all of the offensive line injuries that the team has suffered has caused some speculation that Cleveland may change its mind.
Despite the injuries, it sure sounds like Watson will end up playing.
Kevin Stefanski spoke out about the situation and made it clear that the plan is still for Watson to play.
“We’ll see. I mean, the plan is for Deshaun to play. Obviously, I take in all the information week-to-week, day-to-day, but that is the plan.”
During the team's preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings yesterday, the Browns lost three more offensive linemen to injury. James Hudson III, Hakeem Adenji, and Germain Ifedi all left the game due to injury.
That has left the offensive line with very little depth, especially with some starters still dealing with injuries as well.
Putting Watson on the field with third-string offensive linemen may not be a smart move. He has had injury issues over the last couple of years and a freak accident in preseason causing him to miss time would be a brutal way to start the year.
However, getting Watson a few game reps before Week 1 would also be valuable.
It's a dangerous situation that Cleveland finds itself in. They can always hope that some of their offensive line pieces are able to make a return to the field before next week. If not, they would be playing a scary game by throwing Watson out on the field.