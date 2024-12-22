Browns Superstar Myles Garrett Makes Massive NFL History
The Cleveland Browns have been lucky to have superstar defensive end Myles Garrett for the last eight years. He is one of the best pass rushers to ever play in the NFL and has been on a historical pace.
At 28 years old, Garrett ended up making massive NFL history this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
As shared by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Garrett became the first player in NFL history with 100 sacks before reaching the age of 29 years old.
Garrett has had yet another impressive season in 2024. Coming into today's game, he had 38 tackles, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
With his sack today, he has reached 12 on the season.
Looking ahead to the future, there are major questions about Garrett's future with the Browns. He spoke out very boldly about his future and not having any interest in going through a rebuild with Cleveland.
"Well, for me, I mean first of all I want to win. I want the Browns to be able to put me and us in position to win," Garrett said. "I'm not trying to rebuild. I'm trying to win right now. I want that to be apparent, when the season's over and we have those discussions, I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something that I can see in the near future. Because that's all we want to do."
When asked if he could see himself playing for another team in the future, he confirmed his desire to remain with the Browns, but did state that he could possibly play for another team if that is what it requires to win.
"I mean, it's a possibility, but I want to be a Cleveland Brown," he said. "I want to play here, play my career here. But if we choose to do a rebuild and it's two, three, four years out, I want to be able to compete and play at a high level, play meaningful games and be playing past January."
All of that being said, this is going to be a situation to keep a very close eye on. Garrett deserves all of the credit he is being given for making NFL history today.
Hopefully, Cleveland can figure out a way to keep Garrett long-term. He is the face of the Browns and reaching this major milestone proves that fact. Ideally, this won't be his last season with the franchise.