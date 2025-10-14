Cleveland Browns take nose dive in latest NFL power rankings
The Cleveland Browns only have one win to their name this season through six weeks, but they were expected to be a rebuilding squad for the 2025 season.
That's why it comes as no surprise to see the Browns at No. 30 in NFL.com writer Eric Edholm's latest power rankings.
"Cleveland is 1-5 after the loss at Pittsburgh, and the two trades the team made in the week leading up to the game should indicate what the Browns' mindset is: finding players who will be part of the future," Edholm wrote.
"Anyone over a certain age making too much money might be next to go prior to the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel won't be traded, but he could be hurting after taking some massive hits against the Steelers. It's hard to get an accurate evaluation of a quarterback when he's being mauled on every other dropback, but this is the Browns' unfortunate habitat right now. It would be the same if Shedeur Sanders was in there, maybe worse, given his penchant for taking sacks in college."
Browns fall in NFL power rankings
The Browns locked in at No. 30 on the power rankings, which is one spot lower than the previous week. Only the Tennessee Titans (who just fired head coach Brian Callahan) and New York Jets (who haven't won a single game) rank lower than the Browns.
The Browns have some work to do as they get back towards the top of the standings, but the defense is doing the work to get them there. The rotating quarterbacks and inconsistent offensive performances is what is holding the Browns back.
The Browns have not scored more than 17 points in a game this season, making it difficult to win football games. The defense is good, but they have only allowed less than 17 points once, so wins are hard to come by.
A chance to snap their losing streak comes in Week 7 when the 1-5 Miami Dolphins come to town. A win against the Dolphins could give rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel some confidence going into the rest of the season as the Browns look to climb their way back out of last place in the AFC North.
Kickoff between the Dolphins and Browns is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.