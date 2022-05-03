Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns to Hire Philadelphia Eagles Executive as next VP of Football Operations

The Cleveland Browns have found their next VP of football operations.


Cleveland Browns are in search of their next VP of football operations, the team is closing in on bringing in Catherine Raiche for the position, first reported by Tony Grossi of ESPN.

The position has been opened since the Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, to lead their organization as general manager.

Raiche was the VP of football operations for Philadelphia for one season, she is quickly climbing the executive ladder. Prior to that, Raiche spent time in the CFL and XFL, in similar roles. She was born in Montreal, Quebec in 1989 and has a master’s degree in law.

Andrew Berry has worked with Raiche in the past, so he is familiar with the mind she brings to a front office. Berry was the VP of football operations in Philadelphia during the 2019 season. Cleveland hired Berry to be their next general manager in 2020. 

The loss of Adofo-Mensah gave the Browns a third-round draft pick but left a hole or opportunity for someone else. Raiche is well respected around the football landscape, not just in the NFL. She will work as an assistant general manager of sorts, under Berry, along other front office members.

