Browns Training Camp Preview: Beware of Reshaped Defensive Line in 2025
Myles Garret delivered quite the sideshow early on in the offseason when he demanded a trade out of Cleveland, expressing his desire to play for a real Super Bowl contender. Then just days before free agency began, he rescinded his request after becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback (at the time).
Some may view Garrett as a paid gun, or a mercenary, but who in the NFL isn't? The important thing is, the best defensive player in the game is back in the fold and will anchor a defensive line that is, without question, the strength of a shaky Browns team overall.
The group may have some new faces, but while facing financial limitations this offseason, general manager Andrew Berry made some savvy moves to rebuild the unit and add some depth in the process. Here's a deeper look at the Browns d-line.
Projected Depth Chart
Myles Garrett / Mason Graham / Maliek Collins / Alex Wright
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka / Shelby Harris / Michael Hall Jr. / Isaiah McGuire
Cameron Thomas / Jowon Briggs / Sam Kamara / Julian Okwara
Adin Huntington / Ralph Holley
What To Know
Garrett obviously needs to introduction. He will continue to be the focal point of every opposing offenses game plan, but now, stopping him could be even more challenging than ever before. On night one of the draft, Berry opted for moving out of the No. 2 overall spot, sliding to No. 5 and selecting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
Graham is a hoss, who despite playing a run-stopping front at Michigan, was constantly in the opposing team's backfield, causing problems. He's a perfect fit for Jim Shwartz defense, that is embracing more of an attacking style this season and has plenty of depth.
The presence of Graham should draw some attention away from Garrett at times and allow him to feast even more than he already does. On the other side of Graham is veteran Maliek Collins, added via free agency after being released by the 49ers.
Collins may be one of the least talked about players on this Browns roster and that should change in short order. He was top 10 in pass rush win rate by interior defensive lineman last season and could really wreak some havoc again in this Browns' front.
The biggest question in the trenches is of course, the defensive end spot opposite of Garrett. Usually, Berry and company have opted for signing a proven veteran to pair with the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. But this year, they're leaning into two young guys, trusting that they're ready for more.
Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire have both flashed over the last couple seasons. Wright has the most memorable highlight of the two with his game-winning safety against the Jaguars in Week 2 last year. Unfortunately, two weeks later, a torn tricep cost the 2022 third-round pick the rest of his 2024 campaign.
McGuire got most of his run later in the season after the team had traded veteran Za'Darius Smith to Detroit at the trade deadline. Either way, the team feels both guys are ready to make a larger impact and you can expect to see them each rotating a ton at that other DE spot.
Depth is not an issue for this group either. 2024 second-round pick Michael Hall Jr. is ready for more on the interior of the d-line, as veteran Shelby Harris also returns. The addition of former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka allowed the team to cut ties with Ogbo Okoronkwo a few weeks back.
The versatile Sam Kamara is back in the fold as well, as he and 2024 seventh-round pick Jowon Briggs will compete for roster spots.
There is a lot to like about the makeup of Cleveland's defensive line leading into camp and some stiff competition will likely make for some tough decisions come roster cutdown day.
What's the Word?
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz on his expectations for Myles Garrett following his very public trade request and eventual contract extension:
"I really think Myles is going to have the best season of his career and has to, right? You know, I mean, and I’ve told him before…what’s that Spider Man quote? ‘With great power comes great responsibility,’ right? That’s with the big contract, with the notoriety that came along with that, you know, with the process that took to get him to that point. There’s always pressure in this league, but probably a little bit more so. And I think that, that brings out the best in players, and I know that’ll be the case with Myles."