Cleveland Browns Urged to Make Tough RB Decision
The Cleveland Browns lost a heartbreaker to the Denver Broncos on Monday night, and while Jameis Winston was largely culpable with three interceptions, the Browns also did not get a whole lot from their rushing attack.
Cleveland amassed just 77 rushing yards on the evening, and fan favorite Nick Chubb struggled in particular, carrying the ball nine times for 21 yards.
It has not exactly been smooth sailing for Chubb since he returned from his devastating knee injury, as he has registered 243 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a meager three yards per carry in six games.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine feels that the Browns seriously need to install Jerome Ford as the lead back.
"Maybe Nick Chubb needs more time to get back to himself after his devastating knee injury last season. Maybe he's just hitting the age cliff as he turns 29 later this month. Either way, he is not the Browns' most explosive runner right now," Ballentine wrote. "It might be time to officially shift to Jerome Ford as the lead back."
Ford toted the ball nine times for 41 yards against the Broncos and has logged 339 yards and a score while recording 4.8 yards per attempt on the season overall.
The 25-year-old has not exactly been lighting it up, but he has certainly been more efficient than Chubb, who clearly appears to be on the downside of his career.
It could set up an even more difficult decision for Cleveland heading into the offseason, as the Browns will have to decide whether or not they want to keep Chubb around long term.