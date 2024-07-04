Cleveland Browns Urged To Pursue Intriguing WR If He's Released
Looking ahead at the upcoming 2024 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns have put together a very talented roster. As has become usual, the team's defense is expected to be elite. Offensively, there are still some question marks.
Obviously, the biggest question mark comes with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Watson was acquired in one of the biggset blockbuster trades that the NFL has ever seen. In his first two years with the team, he has been nothing more than a disappointment.
Despite his poor play, the Browns have gone out and acquired talent around him. Jerry Jeudy was a huge addition to the wide receiver room this offseason and they also have Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Cedrick Tillman on the roster.
Now, they're being linked to another potential wide receiver addition.
Cleveland.com has suggested that Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III could become a target if he's released by his current team.
"Metchie was a 2022 Texans draftee, but missed that season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. Instead, his official first season was in 2023, recording 16 receptions for 158 yards (9.9 per reception) through 16 games."
Adding more talent at wide receiver would not be a bad move. Metchie has shown off elite potential, but has yet to realize that potential in the NFL.
During the 2023 season with the Texans, Metchie ended up with 16 receptions for 158 yards.
Those numbers don't make him look talented, but they are deceiving.
Metchie has the ability to be an elite route-runner. He is a receiver who can make plays down the field and can also be a yards after the catch threat. In the right situation, Metchie could very well end up being a breakout candidate.
Unfortunately, his situation with Houston is not going to work out for him. Stefon Diggs was acquired this offseason and the team also has Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Robert Woods, and Noah Brown. Metchie just doesn't fit into that equation.
Would he be able to earn a big role with Cleveland? That remains to be seen, but he could very well end up becoming the team's No. 3 wideout if he is added and plays to his full potential.
As the 2024 season draws closer, the Browns are going to be an interesting team to watch. Cleveland should stop at nothing to try to add talent to get back into serious contention.