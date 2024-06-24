Cleveland Browns Urged To Sign Intriguing Defensive Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for what they hope will be a big-time season. They have had a busy offseason and look to be a potential contender in the AFC.
Deshaun Watson will have a big part in the team's success or lack thereof. If he can get back to the level of play that he exhibited before being traded to the Browns, the team is going to be tough to beat.
Around Watson on the offensive side of the ball, Cleveland has collected a lot of talent. Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and David Njoku are all talented targets. Nick Chubb, who is coming back from a gruesome knee injury last season, should be back on the field at some point this year.
Bleacher Report has taken a look at some veteran players that the. Browns could still sign. One of them was veteran defensive back Adoree' Jackson.
"Adoree' Jackson, who last played for the New York Giants, could help provide that. He could also add value with his special-teams experience. While the 28-year-old didn't see much time on special teams last season, he has returned 56 punts and 27 kickoffs in his pro career. "
They continued on, talking about what could cause a deal to be difficult to get done.
"The unknown is whether the Browns could land Jackson on a budget-friendly deal. The cornerback market continues to rise, and Jackson earned $13 million annually on his last deal. At this point in the offseason, though, a one-year offer in the $6-7 million range with incentives might get Jackson's attention."
Jackson is coming off of a solid 2023 campaign with the New York Giants. He racked up 63 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and eight defended passes.
Those numbers would certainly decrase in 2024 if he signed with Cleveland, but he could carve out a nice role.
It will be interesting to see where Jackson ends up. He's too good to not find a new team and the Browns would certainly make sense as a landing spot.
At the very least, he would be a nice pickup for special teams and would provide depth in the secondary in case of injury.