Cleveland Browns Urged To Cut Ties with Former Third-Round Pick
The Cleveland Browns officially have one preseason game in the books after falling to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday by a final score of 23-10.
Despite the loss, there were quite a few reasons for optimism. Many young players stepped up and had good games. However, there were also some very disappointing takeaways from the first game.
One player that was extremely disappointing was 2023 third-round pick Siaki Ika.
Ika, a defensive tackle who played college football at Baylor, was a major weak point for the defense when he was on the field. He put together an extremely poor performance.
Now, due to that performance, Dawg Pound Daily is urging the Browns to cut ties with Ika.
"At this point, it seems as if we've seen enough of Ika. The Browns might be best served putting Briggs on the field and allowing him to develop into the run-stuffer they hoped Ika would be."
Ika barely played during his rookie season last year. He played in just four games, with the only statistic he recorded being a defended pass.
Standing in at 6-foo-3 and 335 pounds, Ika was expected to become a key piece on the line when it came to defending against the run. In college, he was an intimidating presence, but that simply has not translated to the NFL so far.
Moving on so quickly from a third-round pick is always a tough decision. However, the criticism is warranted with what he has done through his first season and through his first preseason game this year.
Hopefully, the second week of preseason action will go much better for him. If he doesn't, it seems that he could be on the fast track to being released before the regular season.