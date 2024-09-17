Cleveland Browns Urged To Pursue A Trade For Panthers' Bryce Young
The Cleveland Browns can't be happy with the production that they have received from quarterback Deshaun Watson through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season. While he hasn't been awful, he hasn't instilled any kind of confidence that he can bounce back with a big year.
With that in mind, a potential trade opportunity may have been opened up.
Bryce Young has been benched by the Carolina Panthers after his early-season struggles. His tenure with the Panthers has been bad, but he's still the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for a reason.
Could the Browns consider coming in and trying to make a trade for the young quarterback and work to develop him into their long-term franchise signal caller?
Max Dible of Heavy has suggested that Cleveland should do just that. He has suggested a trade package sending quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a second or third-round pick in 2025, and a sixth-round pick to Carolina for Young.
"It only works if Cleveland believes it can salvage Young as a prospect. However, the Browns have a reputation for taking fliers on first-round talents who didn’t work out in their first NFL stops, and Young is the ultimate example of such a player as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft who was just benched after only 19 games in the league."
Throughout the 18 games he has played so far in his NFL career, Young has completed 59.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,122 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He has also picked up 271 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Clearly, those numbers aren't what the Panthers were expecting from him.
If the Browns were to pull off a trade for Young, they would not necessarily have to throw him on the field. They could continue starting Watson and develop Young from the sideline.
That being said, it seems very unlikely that Carolina would give up on Young completely already. But, if they were open to discussing a potential trade, Cleveland should absolutely look into the possibility.
Expect to continue hearing speculation about Young's future with the Panthers. The benching was a bit of a surprise.
Could they be open to moving him for the right price?