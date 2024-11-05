Browns Urged to Trade Three Players Before Deadline
The Cleveland Browns are heading towards today's NFL trade deadline with quite a few questions that need to be answered and quite a few players who could be moved.
After a rough 2-7 start, the Browns would be wise to start focusing on the future. They are nothing close to a contender this season and that isn't going to change. Moving on from players that don't fit long-term would be a very smart decision.
With that being said, the question becomes, which players should be moved?
New York Times analyst Jason Lloyd spoke out and revealed three players that he thinks Cleveland should trade before the deadline today.
In his opinion, offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr., edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson would be the top trade candidates. He also suggested that both Jameis Winston and Elijah Moore could be trade candidates if the right offer is made as well.
“Trade Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson and Jed Wills. Cold call contenders searching for a backup quarterback and send them Jameis Winston for market value (it won’t be much). Elijah Moore can go with him."
All of those players certainly make sense as potential trade candidates. However, it would be shocking to see them make three separate moves, or even five trades.
Following the Deshaun Watson trade, the Browns have had very little valuable draft capital. Making moves to acquire more draft picks could help them re-tool and stay competitive.
Quite simply, what the franchise has been doing hasn't been working. They have been trying to force contention, which is never a good route to take. Bringing in a lot of young talent and hitting with the picks they make will be crucial to Cleveland getting back to winning.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors and speculation about the Browns tomorrow. The trade deadline is going to get hectic and Cleveland appears likely to be in the middle of quite a few trade discussions.