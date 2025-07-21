Browns' View on Dillon Gabriel Receives Major Update
The Cleveland Browns oddly selected a pair of quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, first taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round and then circling back to nab Shedeur Sanders in Round 5.
While Sanders is obviously the more prominent name, we don't have any evidence that the Browns favor him over Gabriel moving forward. In fact, their draft positioning suggests otherwise.
ESPN's Tony Grossi provided an update on how exactly Cleveland feels about Gabriel heading into 2025, and it seems that the Browns are enamored with the University of Oregon product.
"They are intrigued by Dillon Gabriel," Grossi said. "They think, from the neck up, he is a No. 1 pick."
In other words, Gabriel is a terrific field general who can read defenses well. Of course, the question with Gabriel has never been his smarts; it has been his actual ability to produce on the NFL level.
At just 5-foot-11, Gabriel is a very undersized quarterback who may have difficulty seeing over the top of defensive lines in the pros. Not only that, but his arm strength has been questioned.
Those are things you can get away with in college, but once you reach the NFL, those glaring holes stand out a whole lot more.
Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 72.9 percent of his passes last season, finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting.
The 24-year-old is also quite a bit more mobile than Sanders, as evidenced by the fact that he punched in 19 rushing scores over his final two collegiate campaigns.
Gabriel will be battling with Sanders, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in training camp. We'll see where things go for the rookie.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
