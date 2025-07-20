Cleveland Browns Could Have Perfect WR Trade With Chicago Bears
It's no secret that the Cleveland Browns are in dire need of wide receiver help, as their depth behind Jerry Jeudy is absolutely pitiful.
Yes, Cedric Tillman could comprise a potential breakout candidate, and perhaps there is a world where Diontae Johnson rediscovers his Pro Bowl form, but let's be hones: the Browns need another body here, and the Chicago Bears may have the answer.
The Bears signed former Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency, but after selecting Luther Burden III in the NFL Draft, Zaccheaus has become a bit redundant in a Chicago receiving corps that also includes D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.
It seems rather unlikely that Zaccheaus will earn significant playing time in that group, which could make him a very viable trade candidate.
Enter the Browns, who could absolutely afford to part with a Day 3 pick in order to bolster their wide receiver room, especially considering that Cleveland may be employing a rookie quarterback at some point in 2025.
Zaccheaus caught 45 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns with the Commanders last season and has a pair of 500-yard campaigns under his belt since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2019.
The 27-year-old certainly isn't elite, but he could at least serve as somewhat of a replacement for Elijah Moore, who departed Cleveland in free agency. Plus, he logged a catch rate of 70.3 percent last season, so he has sure hands.
There is no way the Browns feel entirely comfortable with their receiving corps as currently constructed, so a trade for Zaccheaus makes perfect sense.
