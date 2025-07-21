Browns' Sleeper WR Lands Head-Turning Outlook Before Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room definitely leaves a whole lot to be desired heading into 2025. Outside of Jerry Jeudy, there really isn't much there. At least not in terms of proven talent.
However, the Browns may have a potential breakout player in their midst, as Cedric Tillman has started to gain some serious traction before training camp.
In fact, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport listed Tillman among a group of eight Fantasy Football sleeper going into the new NFL season, specifically referring to a short — but impressive — stretch Tillman enjoyed in 2024.
"Over that month-long stretch last season, it was Tillman (and not Jerry Jeudy) who was effectively Cleveland’s No. 1 receiver. A concussion ended Tillman’s season, but he appears to have a clear path toward a starting role this year," Davenport wrote. "Assuming that’s the case, Tillman should see single coverage with regularity as defenses focus on Jeudy and tight end David Njoku. Don’t be surprised if Tillman turns heads in camp."
The stretch to which Davenport is referring came between Weeks 7 and 11, when Tillman logged 24 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He then suffered his head injury in Week 12, which sidelined him for the rest of the campaign.
The Browns selected Tillman in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was a non-factor in Year 1, but began to emerge as a legitimate threat following Cleveland's decision to trade Amari Cooper last October.
Considering that Tillman will absolutely be the Browns' No. 2 receiver this coming fall, it's definitely fair to think that he could post some solid numbers.
