Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants Preview and Prediction
Kevin Stefanski has the Cleveland Browns off to yet another 1-1 start to the season and they'll look to put together their first win streak of the 2024 campaign with the New York Giants coming to town.
Earlier in the week Stefanski called the Giants 0-2 start to the season "misleading," and there is some truth to that. Despite the dismal start, they do present some challenges, starting with their defensive line. Highlighted by nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and pass-rusher Brian Burns, that group can bring some pressure.
Meanwhile, Daniel Jones may be a punchline for many fans around the NFL, but he played a much better game in Week 2 and is always a dangerous as a runner for New York. He also has developed some early chemistry with rookie WR Malik Nabers, who presents some unique challenges of his own.
Will the Browns make it two in a row? Our team decides with their Week 3 predictions:
Anthony Moeglin: Browns 24, Giants 14
Browns continue to get better and get a workman like victory over the Giants. New York is going to struggle to win games in 2024 and with the strength of Cleveland’s schedule, this is a game that
they need.
I expect Deshaun Watson to continue to round into form, Amari Cooper to break his slump and the Cleveland defense to remain dominant. Browns move to 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Cole McDaniel: Browns 24, Giants 10
The Browns played a pretty clean first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that changed in the second half. Thanks to the effort of the defense, Cleveland was able to hold onto the narrow victory for the first win of the season.
Now facing off against the New York Giants, the Browns should move to 2-1 on the year. With the lack of a strong offense, there are no guarantees for Cleveland in any game. However, the Browns should be able to win what should be a low scoring game.
Daniel Jones and the Giants offense will likely struggle against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Cleveland will still not surpass 30 points in a game, yet surpassing 20 points is at least a step in the right direction.
Dylan Feltovich: Browns 21, Giants 10
Cleveland was able to pull out the victory in week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite a rough second half. Luckily for the Browns, the offense has started to find its identity. Quarterback Deshaun Watson looked efficient in the short game during the first half, and the team was able to get more out of the run game.
This should be viewed as a tune-up game for the Browns after facing two tough competitors. The New York Giants come into this matchup 0-2, and have shown zero life on both sides of the ball.
Spencer German: Browns 24, Giants 10
Much like last season, Week 3 is the game where the Browns offense and quarterback Deshaun Watson really starts building some momentum. The Giants present some concerning challenges, particularly with Jomes ability to rum, their pass rush and rookie wideout Malik Nabers. None of those things are so concerning that Cleveland can't overcome them though.
There is a real opportunity in this matchup for the Browns to run the football. New York has one of the worst run defenses in the league thus fan and Cleveland needs to exploit that. If the Browns can utilize the run game effectively, much like Week 2, and finish drives this time, they should win running away.