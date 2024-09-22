Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Week 3 Inactives Reveal New Starter At Left Tackle

The Browns announced their Week 3 inactives ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants

Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Steam comes off the head of Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) as he walks off the field following the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns are getting a boost at left tackle in time for their matchup with the New York Giants.

Cleveland's Week 3 announcement of their inactives came with the revelation that Jedrick Wills Jr. will be the teams starting left tackle for the first time this season. It's also the first time Wills will see action in a game since suffering a knee injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of last season.

Since the injury ended his season last November, Wills has gradually worked his way back from arthroscopic knee surgery over the course of the last 10 months. He began training camp back in July on the team's physically unable to perform list but was activated to the 53-man roster on cutdown day prior to Week 1.

While Wills is good to go for Week 3, veteran right tackle Jack Conklin is out after the team announced his downgraded status on Saturday. Conklin is now dealing with a hamstring issue after returning from a serious knee injury of his own.

The entire list of the Browns inactives includes:

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3QB)
RB Pierre Strong Jr.
CB Kahlef Hailassie
G Javion Cohen
T Jack Conklin
WR Jamari Thrash
TE David Njoku

Meanwhile, the Giants had originally listed star edge rusher Brian Burns as questionable on their Friday injury report, but he will play against the Browns on Sunday.

