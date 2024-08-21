Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Ends Up Landing with Patriots
The Cleveland Browns have officially moved on from one of their young wide receivers.
Matt Landers, a 25-year-old wideout, has been claimed off of waivers by the New England Patriots. He was involved in the fight for a roster spot with the Browns, but the wide receiver depth on the team simply was too much for him to overcome.
He spent the entire training camp period with Cleveland. Unfortunately, he was released on August 19th.
During the Browns' two preseason games, Landers failed to make much of an impact. He caught just two passes for 12 yards.
This will be Landers' fourth NFL team since being signed as a rookie free agent in 2023 out of Arkansas. He played with the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers last season.
Landers also played for the Arlington Renegades and San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL in 2024.
Now, he'll be tasked with trying to earn a role for himself with the Patriots. At the very least, he will hope to latch onto the practice squad.
New England is a team that could use some help at the wide receiver position. It's a perfect landing spot for him to try to make an impact and earn a contract for the regular season.
With just one preseason game remaining, Landers will look to get on the field and make a few plays. If he can do that, he will give himself a fighting chance to make the roster.
As for Cleveland, they're going to have some tough roster decisions to make in the near future. Their preseason finale will dictate the outcome of quite a few roster battles that have been raging throughout training camp and the first two preseason matchups.