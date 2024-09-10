Cleveland Browns Workout Veteran Tight End Amidst David Njoku Injury
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that star tight end David Njoku was "week-to-week" with an ankle injury during his Monday press conference. Raising questions about what the team would do with just one other tight end on the active roster should Njoku miss any time.
Stefanski added that the team will weigh their options and it appears they've already explored at least one.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of Houston's NBC Affiliate KPRC Channel 2, the Browns held a workout with veteran tight end Geoff Swaim on Tuesday morning as a potential fill-in for Njoku.
Swaim is a nine-year NFL veteran, who has had stints with Dallas, Tennessee, Jacksonville and most recently Arizona. He's caught 110 passes for 848 yards and six touchdowns over that span. Arguably best season came in 2021 with the Titans when he hauled in a career high 31 receptions for 210 yards, and a career best three touchdowns. He had a similar season with the Cowboys in 2018 where he caught 26 passes for a career high 242 yards, and one score.
Swaim isn't the only tight end that the Browns are working out on Tuesday either. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team is also expected to bring in free agents Irv Smith and Tommy Sweeney. Smith in particular has familiarity with Stefanski, having played in his offense as a member of the Vikings in 2019.
Losing Njoku is a tough blow to a Browns offense that struggled in their season debut. In total, Cleveland's offensive unit accumulated only 230 yards of total offense, converted just two third downs and went three and out seven times in a 33-17 loss to the Cowboys. Njoku's presence as a yards after catch savant will be sorely missed if he has to sit out for any period of time.