3 TE Options The Browns Could Consider With David Njoku's Injury
The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a very concerning injury to tight end David Njoku. With the possibility that he could miss some time, the Browns should consider making a move for another tight end.
Njoku is expected to have suffered a high ankle sprain. That kind of injury can keep a player out for awhile.
High ankle sprains are also nagging injuries. There's a good chance that even when Njoku does return to the field, he is hampered by the injury.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three potential tight end options Cleveland could make.
3. Geoff Swaim
This would not be the best move for the Browns. Swaim is not known for being an impact pass-catcher in any way, shape, or form. He is, however, a top-notch blocking tight end.
If Cleveland doesn't think they can replace Njoku's production with another tight end, adding Swaim would help give Watson more time. The offensive line was a huge issue in Week 1 and Swaim would add some help. He's certainly a player to think about.
2. C.J. Uzomah
Since being surprisingly released by the Philadelphia Eagles, Uzomah has been waiting for another opportunity. He could step right in and help the Browns' offense.
During the 2023 season with the New York Jets, he received a small role. He appeared in 12 games, catching eight passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Even though he hasn't had a big offensive role over the past couple of years, Uzomah has shown the ability to be an impact receiver at the tight end position his career.
1. Irv Smith Jr.
Not that long ago, Irv Smith Jr. was an up-and-coming tight end that many thought could turn into a star. That hasn't happened, but an opportunity with Cleveland could give him that chance.
During the 2023 season, Smith caught 18 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't had a big role either lately, but could make an impact if given one. Smith would make a lot of sense as a pickup for the Browns' offense.