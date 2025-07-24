Browns Make Intriguing Roster Addition to Begin Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns began training camp by adding depth to their defensive line, claiming defensive end K.J. Henry off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Clemson product was originally a fifth-round selection by the Washington Commanders in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The transaction, reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, comes as the Browns look to rebuild a defensive unit that dominated the league in 2023 before struggling last season.
Henry was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, a day after Philadelphia added veteran defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, who the Browns released late last month. Prior to leaving Cleveland, Okoronkwo was scheduled to make roughly $2.2 million in 2025 before becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Cleveland's roster move provides Henry with another new home, while the Browns receive a young, rotational option at a key position on defense. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman spent just one year in Washington on the Commanders' roster before brief stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys.
Henry landed on the Eagles' practice squad late last year before signing a contract with the team over the offseason. Over the course of his brief career, Henry has three starts and 14 overall game appearances, including playing time on both defense and special teams.
For the Cleveland Browns, the transaction is a low-risk opportunity to evaluate a former mid-round prospect with experience in a variety of defensive schemes at the NFL level.