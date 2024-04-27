College Rivals Could Make Up Future Of Browns Offensive Line
The Cleveland Browns selected Zak Zinter with the 85th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and quickly made fans think about the future of the Browns offensive line.
In a perfect world, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller would play at the level they are for forever, but that's not the reality. Even worse is that the writing is on the wall the two elite guards, and particularly Bitonio who is going into his 11th year in the NFL.
One of Andrew Berry's best traits as a General Manager is his ability to find succession plans. He is constantly looking ahead to fix issues before they become major problems and Friday night was a prime example of just that.
The selection of Zak Zinter at pick number 85 puts a plan in place to replace Joel Bitonio when he does indeed hang up the cleats and start writing his Hall-of-Fame speech. When that day does comes Browns fans get ready for a new offensive line combination that could feature a trio of college rivals.
There's a potential scenario where Ohio State product Luke Wypler starts at center, along with fellow Buckeye Dawand Jones at tackle, with Michigan product Zak Zinter starting at guard. If these three guys are able to live up to their stated potential, they will have the chance to go from hated rivals to a daunting combination of size, explosiveness, nastiness, and power.
There is a lot of work that has to be done between now and then but the vision of the future Cleveland browns offensive line going Buckeye, Wolverine, Buckeye has to bring a smile to your face.