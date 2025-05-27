Deion Sanders Shredded for 'Hurting' Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
The primary reason why Shedeur Sanders gained so much popularity long before being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft is because he is the son of Deion Sanders, one of the best and most famous players to ever step on the football field.
Deion also coached Shedeur in college, first serving as his coach at Jackson State for two years before the father-son duo moved on to Colorado.
Because of Deion's brash, polarizing personality, Shedeur has become a target for critics, due much in part to the fact that Deion has clearly rubbed off on him.
Some have criticized Deion for being too much of a helicopter parent with Shedeur, and we can safely count Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd among that group.
In a recent episode of The Herd, Cowherd took Deion to task for being a bit too involved.
“Spend too much time in the sun and get burned,” Cowherd said. “Deion was in the sun. Deion spent too much time on television, talking. ... But I have said this over and over, and I will repeat it. Dads, stop talking. Nobody cares. Quarterback Dad has become Pageant Mom. Your heart is in the right place, you have good intent; you are hurting your sons."
Cowherd is hardly the first person to make such a statement about Deion, and it will certainly be interesting to see how Deion's influence affects Shedeur on the NFL level.
So far, things appear to be just fine for Shedeur, who has already impressed the Browns' coaching staff with his work ethic. The 23-year-old has a great chance to play quarterback for Cleveland sometime next season, so we'll see how things shake out for the fifth-round pick.
