Deion Sanders Rips Report About Shedeur Sanders, Browns
Over the last several months, we have heard rumors that Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders would not permit his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns.
On Saturday, yet another report surfaced that Shedeur would not be playing for the Browns in 2025.
This time, however, Deion fired back.
Cleveland is 3-10 heading into its Week 15 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, and based on its schedule the rest of the way, there is a legitimate possibility that the Browns will lose out.
That would put Cleveland at 3-14 and would give it a pretty significant shot of landing a quarterback in the NFL Draft, and if the Browns have the opportunity to select Sanders, you have to think that they will jump on it.
After all, the Deshaun Watson era is all but over in Cleveland, and it's hard to imagine the Browns putting too much stock into 30-year-old Jameis Winston for the future.
The question is, of course, whether or not Cleveland would actually be permitted to take Shedeur.
Deion has said in the past that he does not want his son playing in a cold-weather climate, which, you would assume, would rule out the Browns.
Heck, Deion has even said he would "privately" intervene if a less-than-ideal team was prepared to select Shedeur in April.
So has Deion had a change of heart?
It's definitely a strange situation, but we are going to have to wait a few months until we see how this all unfolds.