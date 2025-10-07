Deion Sanders sounds off about Cleveland Browns Joe Flacco trade
The Cleveland Browns shook up their quarterback room, trading veteran Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals for a fifth-round pick.
Flacco was benched for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Ultimately, the Browns decided to trade Flacco, who was serving as the backup, as the third-round pick provided more of a spark to the offense.
While this trade has already garnered plenty of reaction on its own, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, who is the father of Browns fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, was asked for his thoughts about this trade.
“I don’t care. I don’t give a damn about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes,” Coach Prime said. “I do love me some Shedeur Sanders. I care about him. The rest of that mess? I don’t.”
Coach Prime confirmed that he received a text about the trade while the Buffaloes were practicing but reiterated that his focus is Colorado and trying to win football games in Boulder, the same way the Browns are trying to win in Cleveland.
Since Flacco served as the backup quarterback in Cleveland, the expectation is for Sanders to be elevated up the depth chart. He was currently serving as the team’s scout team quarterback at practice and was the emergency third-string quarterback at practice.
A recent report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated that the Browns are expected to get a look at Sanders this season. However, the Browns want to put the former Colorado quarterback in the best position possible and would prefer to give him an entire week of preparation with a game plan tailored to his skillset.
The Browns also employ Deshaun Watson, who has yet to be elevated from the physically unable to perform list due to consecutive ruptured Achilles tendons. Trading Flacco could pave the way for Watson to suit up for the Browns again, even though all signs point towards a youth movement.
Bailey Zappe is also on Cleveland’s practice squad and could be elevated.
This all boils down to if head coach Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry are comfortable with Sanders being one snap away from regular season action. Certainly, they will not bench Gabriel unless he melts down but injuries could derail Cleveland’s plans, forcing Sanders into the action without ample preparation.
Sanders exploded onto the scene with the Browns in their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers where he threw for two touchdowns. Unfortunately, in Cleveland’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, Sanders was sacked five times and looked like he needed to be developed.
The Browns have not yet officially announced who the backup quarterback will be as the team prepares to travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 6.