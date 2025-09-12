Deshaun Watson's latest social media video hints he is close to a return
Nearly eleven months have passed since Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Cleveland’s Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024. After re-tearing the same tendon in January of this year, expectations were that Watson would miss a significant portion of the 2025 season.
However, Watson has aggressively attacked his rehab and now appears close to returning to the field. Quincy Avery, Watson's private QB coach, posted a video to social media showcasing his client's recovery.
Placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in late August, Watson was guaranteed to miss at least the first four games of the season. Despite that, the Clemson product has remained actively involved, spending time at the team facility and staying connected with his teammates.
While it’s uncertain whether Watson will ever start another game for the Browns, the possibility can’t be dismissed. With 40-year-old Joe Flacco currently starting and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders waiting in the wings, the Browns face an unsettled and unpredictable quarterback situation.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam famously referred to the team’s 2022 trade for Watson as “a big swing-and-miss,” but the quarterback has remained defiant, promising to come back “way better than before.” How the organization will handle his return remains unclear, but one thing is certain: the Browns remain financially tied to Watson whether he's on the roster or not.
While coach-speak is common across the NFL, head coach Kevin Stefanski offered genuine praise for Watson back in August:;
“Deshaun’s doing awesome, he’s doing great,” Stefanski said. “I’m excited for him. I get to watch him work out as well. I get to be in the meeting room with him every single day. So, he’s doing great.”
During his Browns tenure, Watson boasts a 9–10 record as a starter, throwing for 3,365 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. While a sub-.500 record might not raise alarms on its own, advanced metrics tell a more concerning story. Before his 2024 injury, Watson ranked second-to-last—just ahead of Cooper Rush—in expected points added (EPA) among qualifying quarterbacks.
Though many Browns fans might cringe at the thought of Watson taking the field again, it’s a very real possibility. Cleveland has started four different quarterbacks in each of the past two seasons, and if Flacco falters or suffers an injury, and if Gabriel or Sanders fail to impress, Watson could once again find himself back under center—making it three straight seasons with a revolving door at quarterback.
In a year that began with low expectations and lingering uncertainty at the sport’s most important position, it’s impossible to rule out one final look at Deshaun Watson leading the Browns’ offense.