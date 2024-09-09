Deshaun Watson Praised By Cleveland Browns Teammates For Toughness In Week 1
Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was an ugly scene for everyone who's a part of the Cleveland Browns organization.
For quarterback Deshaun Watson that beat down on the scoreboard was made worse by the physical beat down he took on the field. The 28-year-old signal caller endured six sacks and 11 additional QB hits. Several additional blows were delivered on him as a runner, carrying the ball five times for 39 yards.
Watson was bruised and battered for the better part of 60 minutes and the offense was a mess in the process. But even as the group sputtered to the beat of seven three-and-outs, amassing only 230 yards of total offense in the process, Watson's demeanor never wavered.
"He was a warrior," running back Jerome Ford said one day later. "Hand bleeding. Seeing him take those hits – of course we don't like it, we don't want 'em to be hit. And we as a team: wide receivers, running backs, offensive line, we all have to make sure – wide receivers on their hots, me and the O line making sure we have it picked up. He's just a warrior, man. Just even when we down, just making sure, come on guys, let's go. Let's go get on the ball, let's do it. Move fast. Even when we down that much, just seeing him work and seeing him fight for those extra yards, take hits from some of the best [defensive] ends in our league, it just shows you what kind of guy he is."
News of Watson's hand bleeding during the game was not something previously known. The battle wound seemed to motivate Ford and company to keep fighting despite the fact that they were trailing by double-digits for most of the game.
Along with those 39 yards rushing, Watson finished the game completing just over 50% of his pass attempts for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The performance has drawn plenty of criticism outside the team's locker room. As Ford laid out though their faith in their captain inside the team facility remains unshaken.
"Very confident [he can still play at a high level]," said Ford. "I don't think anybody has lost confidence in Deshaun in this building and we're going to continue to put our faith in him and he'll be able to show everybody that he can still do it. It's coming soon."
Ford wasn't the only teammate of Deshaun to praise his toughness one day after Cleveland's beat down from Dallas. Veteran safety Rodney Mcleod used a very similar word to describe Watson's Week 1 performance, particularly after learning the 28-year-old played the contest just days after the death of his father and a former college teammate.
"A warrior," McLeod said. "I was unaware that he did have those losses as we approach this game. And so I can only imagine the mental strain and that he was up against on top of what was required of him from this team. And I think he just showed his resilience and his commitment to the team and being able to continuously get up, continue to show up and fight and try to will us to a win. A lot of respect for D-four and definitely praying for him as he grieves for some of the recent losses."
While the Browns are already wiping the embarrassing loss from their memory heading into Week 2, it appears Watson's teammates certainly won't be forgetting the toughness he displayed anytime soon.