Deshaun Watson's Personal Coach Shares Shocking Update On Browns Star QB
The Cleveland Browns offseason has been dominated by Deshaun Watson watch, as the 28-year-old quarterback worked his way back from a fractured glenoid and the subsequent surgery to repair it last fall.
Months of analyzing every rep that Watson took and every throw he made during practices this spring and summer has culminated in Cleveland's QB is ready to go for the team's season opener with the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. Despite the injury being extremely rare in the NFL, Watson has cleared every hurdle along the way and according to his personal quarterback coach Quincy Avery is actually throwing the ball with even more velocity than he did prior to the injury.
"I think this has been his best offseason in a really long time in terms or preparation for the game, being able to throw, putting himself in a position where he was able to do all the things throwing wise that he needs to do to be successful in an NFL game, and he's in a good spot," Avery said on the Infinity Sports Network's Maggie and Perloff show. "We've tested so it's not 'is it as good?' He throws the ball as hard with more velocity. His miles per hour are higher now than they were prior to the injury."
How that translates to the field remains to be seen, but from Avery's perspective Watson's ability shouldn't be hindered by the surgically repaired throwing shoulder.
The Browns also invested heavily in setting up their star QB for success this season by surrounding him with even more talent via the acquisition of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Additionally, the team moved on from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and hired former Bills OC Ken Dorsey to help build an offense more suited for Watson's style of play.
Now it's time for a fully healthy Watson to put it all together on the field in Week 1.