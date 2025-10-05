Quinshon Judkins already made Browns history in loss against Vikings
Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is already making history for the team.
In the Browns’ Sunday morning loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, Judkins became the first Brown in history to have over 70 scrimmage yards in each of their first four career games.
Judkins missed all of training camp for the Browns and the first game of the regular season as he dealt with a legal issue and a contract dispute. So far though, Judkins appears to be worth the wait.
Judkins was a second round pick for the Browns, who had high expectations of the Ohio State running back coming off a national championship.
Since then, Judkins has shown why the Browns had high expectations.
In his first game against the Baltimore Ravens, Judkins rotated in with Jermone Ford and Dylan Sampson. He still impressed, rushing for 61 yards on just 10 carries. He also caught three passes for 10 yards, putting him over 70 scrimmage yards in his NFL debut.
It became clear after that Judkins will take over the role as the primary ball carrier. He took over the backfield, limiting the workload of his other two running backs.
His second game was against the Green Bay Packers and things only got better for the young back. He carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards and the first touchdown of his career. His late-game touchdown was also a critical piece to the Browns comeback for a 13-10 win, the only win so far this season.
Against Detroit, Judkins went over 100 scrimmage yards for the first time. He carried the ball 21 times for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 33 more yards.
Then in Sunday’s game against the Vikings, Judkins topped the 100 yard mark on the ground for the first time. He carried the ball 23 times for 110 yards. He also caught a pass for 18 yards.
That all gives Judkins 356 rushing yards on the season already, despite missing a game. Judkins should be on pace to clear 1,000 yards this season. He’ll continue to cement himself as the Browns primary ball carrier this season, and establish himself as a key piece of this offense for years to come.
In a franchise that features legendary running backs like Jim Brown, Nick Chubb, Marion Motley and Leroy Kelly, Judkins is already making an impact to try and standout. If he keeps this great start up, one day his name will be right there with them.