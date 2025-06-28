Cleveland Browns WR Issued Bold Directive Entering Training Camp
Diontae Johnson faces a critical juncture in his NFL career ahead of his first season with the Cleveland Browns. Team insider Mary Kay Cabot recently issued a clear warning to the former Pro Bowl wide receiver after his troubled 2024 season.
"The marching orders for Johnson are clear: Button his lip, cash his relatively small paychecks, catch the ball, be coachable and be a good teammate. Most of all, don't be a jerk," Cabot wrote in a recent evaluation of Johnson's future. The Cleveland.com reporter's blunt assessment likely reflects the franchise's expectations for a player who has shown elite talent but persistent character issues.
Johnson, 28, signed a modest one-year, $1.17 million contract with Cleveland in April, marking a dramatic fall from heightened expectations early in his NFL career. The former third-round pick was a Pro Bowler in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, hauling in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. But his career has since spiraled due to attitude problems and questionable decisions.
The 2024 season proved catastrophic for Johnson's reputation. After leading the Carolina Panthers with 30 catches for 357 yards and three scores in seven games, he was traded to Baltimore in October. His Ravens tenure was short, with the WR managing just one reception in four games.
Johnson's NFL career hit rock bottom during Baltimore's Week 13 loss to Philadelphia, when the receiver refused to enter the game despite teammate Rashod Bateman's injury. Johnson recently admitted that cold weather influenced his decision.
"End of the third going into the fourth, they were like, 'Tae, we need you.' I was like, 'Nah, I don't think it's a good idea for me.' Like, my legs are already ice cold, and I didn't want to go out there and put bad stuff on film," Johnson explained.
The Ravens suspended Johnson for his refusal and then released the receiver shortly after.
The Browns are taking a calculated risk on Johnson's reclamation potential. Cleveland's receiving corps currently features Jerry Jeudy as the primary target, with Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and others competing for roles. The path to a starting role is clear; Johnson simply needs to embrace his opportunity.
Earlier this month, the wideout acknowledged that Cleveland was the only team to reach out to him during free agency. This season may prove to be Diontae Johnson's last chance to salvage his NFL career.