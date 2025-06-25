Cleveland Browns WR Raises Eyebrows With Shocking Admission
The Cleveland Browns did not select a single wide receiver in the NFL Draft, nor did they sign one during the most active stages of free agency.
Instead, the Browns waited until after the draft, where they added veteran Diontae Johnson in what most would call a low-risk, potentially high-reward move.
There was a time when Johnson was a dynamic weapon. He made the Pro Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2021 when he hauled in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns, but he has not come close to matching that production since.
As a matter of fact, the 28-year-old played for three different teams last season and was cut twice, demonstrating how far he has fallen.
During a recent appearance on the Sports & Suits podcast, Johnson revealed the reason why the Baltimore Ravens released him last December, and it will definitely raise your eyebrows: he refused to enter a game because it was too cold.
"End of the third going into the fourth, they were like, 'Tae, we need you,'" Johnson said. "I was like, 'Nah, I don’t think it’s a good idea for me.' Like, my legs are already ice cold and I didn’t want to go out there and put bad stuff on film."
The Ravens acquired Johnson — who was traded from the Carolina Panthers — to help them with their playoff push, so outright declining to take the field because of the weather because you didn't want to risk looking bad for other teams is not exactly a good look.
Johnson then joined the Houston Texans, where he played just one regular-season game before being cut after the Texans' Wild Card Round playoff win.
The former third-round pick caught 33 passes for 375 yards and three scores in total last year. Hopefully, he has quite a different mindset in Cleveland.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Coaches, GM Should be Worried After This Prediction
MORE: Cleveland Browns' QB Situation Receives Grim Future Outlook
MORE: Insider Names Surprising Cleveland Browns Cut Candidate
MORE: Browns Projected to Land Intriguing Defender Who is Stunningly Available
MORE: Browns Predicted to Make Strange Contract Move With This One Player