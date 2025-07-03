Browns Digest

Does Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Favor One QB Option?

Kevin Stefanski might have identified his favorite quarterback option this offseason.

Greg Patuto

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, left, Dillon Gabriel, center, and Joe Flacco warm up during an practice at the Browns training facility May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, left, Dillon Gabriel, center, and Joe Flacco warm up during an practice at the Browns training facility May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a four-man quarterback battle this offseason.

When will there be definitive answers? That is anyone's guess but the head coach might be starting to favor one option over the others.

Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com broke down why Kevin Stefanski might believe Kenny Pickett has the right skillset to run the offense this season.

"Pickett is big and athletic, he can throw from different launch points, he is smart and can find advantageous matchups, and he has enough arm strength to stretch the field both horizontally and vertically. Stefanski sees a guy who can thrive in his scheme."

Lance Reisland, Cleveland.com

Cleveland acquired Pickett this offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fifth-round pick. This is not the former first-round quarterback's third landing spot since coming into the league.

The Browns went onto add Joe Flacco on a one-year deal before drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. While many believe Sanders is the most talented of the bunch, there are questions about whether he will be ready this season.

No matter who is starting under center, there will be others waiting on the sideline. Cleveland is hoping that the long-term answer is on the roster but as of now, that is no guarantee.

This has opened the door for Pickett, who Stefanski has given many opportunities. It might have been small but the franchise made an ivestment in Pickett. It will be interesting to see if this is enough to earn him the starting job for Week 1.

GREG PATUTO

Greg Patuto is a sports writer who covers College Football, College Basketball, MLB and NBA. He previously worked as Managing Editor at SB Nation's On The Banks, covering Rutgers Athletics, and has also been featured on Fox Sports, NJ.com, ClutchPoints, and FanSided. Greg enjoys spending time with his family while rooting for the Washington Commanders and New York Mets.

