Draft Expert Drops Rough Reality About Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns need to find a quarterback during the upcoming NFL offseason. Many believe that they could find that quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shedeur Sanders is a name being connected to the Browns quite heavily. While it's an interesting thought and Sanders does have superstar potential, he comes with some risk.
First and foremost, Sanders' dad, NFL legend Deion Sanders, is expected to be very vocal about where he son ends up being drafted. Cleveland does not sound like a place that Sanders would want the young star quarterback to end up.
With that in mind, Mel Kiper Jr., one of ESPN's NFL Draft experts, has cautioned the Browns about drafting Sanders.
“I don’t think Cleveland would be the play (for Shedeur Sanders). Remember, Deshaun Watson went there because they paid him a lot of money to get him to go there, which ended up being a big mistake, but at the end of the day, that’s why he ended up in Cleveland, not because that was his first choice," Kiper said.
"I would say the Giants would be the Shedeur spot. I think Cleveland could take Travis Hunter or go a different direction.”
Kiper suggesting Travis Hunter as a potential fit for Cleveland is extremely intriguing. He would add a big-time playmaker to the offense and the Browns could then look to bring in a veteran quarterback as a bridge option.
Sanders does make much more sense with the New York Giants. That would give him the big market media coverage that it sounds like he's looking for, which Cleveland cannot offer him.
However, the idea of Sanders being the new franchise quarterback for the Browns is intriguing.
It will be very interesting to see how the 2025 NFL Draft ends up unfolding. Cleveland may opt to take Sanders, or they could go a different direction. No one will know until draft day.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of speculation about what the Browns will do with the No. 2 pick. Sanders is going to be linked to Cleveland quite a bit, but at least for now Kiper doesn't see the Browns as a legitimate fit for him.