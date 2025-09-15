How Kevin Stefanski might have accidentally caused a quarterback controversy
During the late fourth quarter of Sunday’s blowout in Baltimore, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski might have accidentally caused a quarterback controversy between Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.
Flacco looked every bit of 40 years old during Week 2’s defeat.
Once the game was out of hand, the Browns turned things over to their rookie third-round pick.
Gabriel was a perfect three-for-three passing in a very small sample size against the Ravens. But more importantly, he moved the offense down the field resulting in an eight-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Dylan Sampson.
Sure, Stefanski was likely just protecting Flacco, his veteran quarterback who he named the team’s starter because the rookies aren’t ready. But Browns fans already cannot ignore the fact that the rookie operated the offense as smoothly as we’ve seen since the regular season started.
Flacco was not stellar in Week 1’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but he ultimately got a pass because of costly drops from his receivers that led to interceptions. But when Flacco's lone touchdown against the Ravens should have been an interception, as the football bounced out of Marlon Humphrey’s hands right into Cedric Tillman’s lap, it reminded everyone of his pitfalls as a passer.
But once the offense clicked for Gabriel, even in a tremendously small sample size, the hour glass on Flacco’s time as the starting quarterback officially tipped.
Flacco was 25-for-45 passing and was unable to eclipse 200 yards during the loss. He was sacked twice and hit nine times. His lone touchdown should have been an interception and he actually did throw an interception on an ugly third down.
The operation just looked grueling with Flacco under center.
It wasn’t all Flacco’s fault during his first visit back to Baltimore. Ross Tucker complained at length on the CBS Sports broadcast that receivers were not getting open. Even when they were, catching the football was a challenge in its own right.
The offensive line was shaky at best, with the team’s starting left tackle, Dawand Jones, needing to sit out for extended periods because it was too hot.
That’s also likely the reason as to why Stefanski adamantly stuck with Flacco as the team prepares to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Playing an undersized rookie like Gabriel behind this offensive line is less than ideal.
After the Browns host Green Bay, the schedule does not ease up as the Browns travel to three straight road games. They play Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions in Week 4 before flying across the pond to face the Minnesota Vikings who have one of the best defenses in football under Brian Flores.
Once the Browns get back in the United States, they will head to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers inside Acrisure Stadium, a place where Cleveland has not won a regular season game in over 20 years.
Even if the Browns are using Flacco as a human meat shield to get through their grueling start of the season, he has to play better. As long as he continues to struggle, nobody will be able to ignore that they saw Gabriel operate the offense in one, seamless touchdown drive.
Perhaps when starting right tackle Jack Conklin (eye, elbow) returns from his injuries, the offensive line could get back on the same page. Maybe the receivers will stop dropping so many passes. If those things happen as the schedule softens, perhaps Stefanski would be comfortable getting a look at his rookie quarterback at some point.
But until then, fans will remain curious at the prospect of seeing Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as long as Flacco struggles.