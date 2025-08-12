ESPN Analyst Gives Blunt Take on Browns' QB Rotation
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition has been one of the most prominent stories in the NFL through the offseason and the early weeks of training camp. It only picked up steam following their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.
While fourth-year veteran Kenny Pickett and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel were sidelined with hamstring issues and former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco was held out, the Browns and their fans got a good look at their 144th-overall selection, Shedeur Sanders, who started the game. He was undeniably impressive in his first NFL action against the Panthers, completing 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in nine full drives.
Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski was quick to assure that the quarterback battle was far from over, but Sanders' performance won over a lot of fans and even some of his detractors. Those hoping that his game against Carolina would culminate in him moving up the depth chart were surely disappointed when he remained the QB4 on Cleveland's unofficial depth chart.
ESPN's Tony Rizzo says Shedeur Sanders won't be a "happy camper" as the Browns' fourth quarterback
ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo has been one of Shedeur Sanders' most vocal supporters since the Cleveland Browns picked him in the fifth round. The analyst has maintained that the former Colorado Buffaloes star deserves an honest opportunity to prove himself a viable franchise quarterback for the team.
Naturally, Rizzo was highly encouraged by what he saw from Sanders in his first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. He believes that the quarterback has already proven that he's better than the two young gunslingers ahead of him on the depth chart and won't be too thrilled with sitting behind Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel once the regular season rolls around, as he stated on his show:
"If I'm Shedeur, I'm sitting fourth on a depth chart — I know I'm better than that. I know I am. If I go into that September 7 against the [Cincinnati] Bengals and I got Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett in front of me... man, I ain't going to be a happy camper."
So far, Sanders has been happy to play his role and take advantage of his opportunities when they're presented to him. Whether it's getting in extra reps with the equipment managers or starting in a preseason game, he's remained the confident, exuberant, and hard-working personality he's shown in the NFL.
While it might be discouraging to still be QB4 on the unofficial depth chart, he's objectively put pressure on Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and even Joe Flacco ahead of him. Time will tell how far he can climb by season kickoff.