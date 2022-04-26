Skip to main content

ESPN Analyst’s Mock Draft Fills Cleveland Browns Needs

A mock draft by Matt Miller left the Cleveland Browns with no glaring needs, heading into the 2022 season.

The NFL Draft is almost here, now just two days away. Mock drafts are in their final days of being relevant, but this one by ESPN’s Matt Miller will catch the eye.

The first four picks made by the Cleveland Browns fill out positions of importance.

44 - WR Skyy Moore (Western Michigan)

78 - DT DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M)

99 - WR Wandale Robinson (Kentucky)

118 - ED Alex Wright (UAB)

Grabbing two wide receivers early definitely sticks out. The Browns would not be signing a free agent at the position if this happened, such as Jarvis Landry or Will Fuller.

Moore is a top seven wide receiver in a draft that is rich at the said position. If Moore is still there at 44, making that selection is an east one. Robinson gives the Browns another receiver, the Kentucky wideout found his place when he arrived in Lexington. Robinson thrived there and should be a better pro than he was a college player.

Leal is a personal favorite of mine. The age fits perfectly in what the Browns want, as does his college production. Cleveland badly needs help at the defensive tackle position, Leal will do just that.

Waiting to address edge till pick 118 signals that the Browns re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, or make a move for another starting-caliber defensive end. Wright is a great value at the pick and is a very intriguing option. The UAB product has great size and was exceptional as a true junior.

If the Browns’ draft weekend went like this, there would not be many folks mad. Cleveland will have filled needs, while keeping value intact.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns fan poses with No. 1 jersey at the Draft Stage exhibit at the NFL Draft Experience at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
