Father of Cleveland Browns' Wide Receiver Calls Out Offense
After the Cleveland Browns' heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, fans were quick to voice their concerns with the struggling team.
However, the father of current Browns' wide receiver Elijah Moore was part of the fued on social media, after his post went viral complaining about the limited targets his son saw against the Raiders.
Moore made a phenomenal catch on a critical third down play early in the contest, but did not see a single target for the rest of the day. The Browns passing game did not have much action against Las Vegas, as quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for less than 200 yards.
This isn't the first time that a family member of a Browns' wide receiver has sounded off about the offensive struggles on social media. Back in 2021, Odell Beckham Jr's father posted a video montage of former quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing the ball to his son.
To the credit of Moore's father, he would go on to clear the air in a post stating that Watson played well, and reassured Browns' fans that Moore is in "the best position Elijah has been in since the draft".
The former second round pick in the 2021 draft was acquired from the New York Jets during the 2023 offseason for a mid-round pick swap. Since arriving to Cleveland, Moore has recorded 71 receptions for 721 receiving yards in 21 games, while also seeing some usage in the Browns' run game. He is set to become a free agent after this season.