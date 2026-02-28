Strongsville’s Blake Miller Explains How Growing Up a Browns Fan Influences His Game

Blake Miller is considered to be one of the most intriguing offensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft.

After producing a stellar career with the Clemson University Tigers, the big man in the trenches has decided that it's time to take the next step forward in his career and play professional ball. Fortunately, he's going into that next chapter of his life with plenty of experience and, more importantly, preparation.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, Miller was asked about his thoughts on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who's widely regarded as the league's top edge rusher, stating that he's been watching film on him to find out how he can combat his effectiveness.

"What he's able to do is incredible," Miller said. "Just watch film on him, try to get what he wants to do, what his go-to move is, and then try to put a game plan together from there."

That type of preparation and study from Miller is important to his development and draft stock, especially if other teams see the work he's putting in.

Clemson OT Blake Miller of Strongsville watched Myles Garrett growing up and "he's a freak of nature." Has watched film to try to determine how to block him.

The 6'6", 315-pound lineman will have to hope that he doesn't have to end up going against Garrett much, but rather playing on the same team with him. After all, even if he does watch and study the play of the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, so do many, and very few are actually able to stop the freight train that Garrett is.

Meeting with the Browns

The Browns are looking to add talent up front, especially on the edges, and Miller, being a right tackle, fits right into a spot up front they are looking to bolster.

At the NFL Combine, the front office formally met with Miller. When asked about the meeting, he said that it went well and will be monitoring where it goes from here.

Clemson OT Blake Miller of Strongsville, Ohio has met formally with the Browns here at the NFL Combine and thought it went well. "We'll see where it goes."

Obviously, the front office has met with countless offensive linemen due to a need for that position group to be completely rebuilt this offseason, but they haven't met with those they don't believe can be game-changers.

With the Browns looking at Miller, it's a sign that they trust his level of play to translate in the big leagues.

The Cleveland Spirit

Miller produces something that very few offensive linemen have been able to do since Joe Thomas left the league back in 2017: remain durable.

Across his entire college career with Clemson, he played in 3,755 career snaps while starting in 54 games. That type of reliability for an offense is important, especially at the highest level of the game.

Thomas, who has a multi-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time All-Pro, played nearly 11,000 consecutive snaps in the NFL, a streak that came to an end due to an injury that effectively ended his career. For a while, though, he was the standard that many up front for Cleveland and across the league built their offensive lineman for.

With Miller, you wouldn't need to change much. He's already doing this and with NFL resources, he could someday be in a similar situation Thomas was in as one of the league's top talents.

OT Blake Miller as a true freshman…

He plays with the excitement that little at the position brings. In 2025, Cleveland's offensive line was weak and slow, oftentimes leaving plays to rot while whoever was under center tried to scramble and make something out of nothing.

If the Browns decided to draft Miller, they would not doubt that he would finish every play.

It seems like Miller really does fit the mold of what a Cleveland Brown should be: confident, compeittive and ferocious. The Browns don't need a player who isn't willing to leave it all out on the gridiron; they need someone like Miller who's a workhorse up front.

Entering a new age of Browns football in 2026, it would be tough to see Miller not on the squad.

The Browns' front office will get a chance to swoop in and snag the talented offensive lineman out of Clemson when the 2026 NFL Draft begins in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Thursday, April 23, and runs through Saturday, April 25.